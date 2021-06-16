Woman arrested, charged with murder of 3-month-old daughter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was charged with murder Wednesday following the death of her 3-month-old baby.

Investigators say Mabel Enid Rosado-Delgado, 38, brought baby Karen Victoria Castro-Rosado to Rochester General Hospital Sunday morning. The baby, who police say “suffered from severe trauma and appeared to be deceased,” was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

On Monday, the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the infant died due to blunt force trauma. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Rochester police issued a press release Wednesday, saying they have “conducted an intensive investigation surrounding the events leading up to the death of baby Karen.” As a result of that investigation, Mabel Enid Rosado-Delgado has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.