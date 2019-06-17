Woman accused of stabbing on Hudson Ave arraigned

Rochester, NY (WROC) - The woman accused of stabbing and killing a man on Hudson Avenue Friday was arraigned over the weekend.

Rochester police said 34-year-old Sheena Perry-Harris stabbed Christopher Grissom early Friday morning.



The 40 year-old Grissom was found just before 3 a.m. on the sidewalk of Hudson Avenue with stab wounds to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Harris was arraigned Saturday where she pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges.

She's due back in court Thursday.

