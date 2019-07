ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hanane Mouhib, 37, was back in court Monday in connection to the murder of her 7-year-old son.

It is alleged by deputies that Mouhib decapitated the child, Abraham Cardenas, in April of last year at their home in the Town of Sweden. She was charged with murder in the second degree.

Mouhib has been found incompetent to participate in her defense, the trial set to begin in October.