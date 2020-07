ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say a woman is in critical to life threatening condition after she was riding on top of a vehicle and fell off.

They say this happened on Dewey Ave. Tuesday afternoon. The 25-year-old city resident suffered an injury to her upper body after and was transported to Strong. She is currently in the ICU.

The investigation is ongoing.

News 8 will provide updates as they become available.