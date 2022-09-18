ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Over the last several weeks, migrants from the Southern Boarder have been getting bussed and flown to Washington D.C and New York City. Some wonder if we could eventually see these people in Western New York and if the region is prepared.

So far these migrants have been dropped off at these locations with little to no warning. People who specialize in helping immigrants have not ruled out some possibly being located to Western New York soon. And a lot goes into getting them help.

Under Operation Loan Star, the Texas State Government has bussed more than 10,000 migrants crossing the Southern Boarder to what they deem “sanctuary cities.” A move frustrating New York Lawmakers and local immigrant activists.

“We were dismayed as many people were to find out people were being used to find that people were being used to score cheap political points. Real people suffering in a humanitarian crisis being used as pawns,” Caitlin Crowell with Justice for Migrants Families WNY said.

“These migrants are human beings, many of them are women and children. I find it absolutely disgusting that someone would utilize political games to move these families all across the country,” Senator Jeremy Cooney said.

After the latest move by Governor Ron DeSantis flying Migrants up to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts prompted volunteers to assist them. Justice For Migrant Families began brainstorming what it would take to get some settled across Western New York.

Finances are always a challenge if they were to re-locate here. Housing is definitely difficult around Buffalo and Rochester. Contacting people can be difficult if you can’t find your way.

Governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis have announced more migrants will be coming. Sen. Jeremy Cooney has not heard if the State Government will take on more of a role in helping them re-locate. But believes New York can step up to assist them.

“We’re ready. We’ve seen this with the crisis in Ukraine, we’ve seen this with our neighbors in Afghanistan who have looked to New York as a place of safe refuge,” Cooney said. “So whether they’re coming to Rochester or based down in New York City itself we want to make sure we’re welcoming and providing the services to bring them into our community to become productive members.”

As of September 17, no migrants have been bussed or flown to the Greater Rochester Area on Texas or Florida State sponsored moves. Governor Kathy Hochul has also condemned these practices calling it political pawns of human beings.