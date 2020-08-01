Without Park Avenue Fest, business and parties adapt

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Park Avenue Festival typically brings in thousands for a weekend in August every year, but with the festival being canceled due to COVID-19 some business have had to adapt and some party goers are still finding ways to enjoying the weekend.

Many businesses along Park Ave depend on the Festival to bring in customers and money. With the festival canceled due COVID, the owner of the Statement boutique filled their sidewalks with clothes and pop up shops with the hopes of bringing in customers.

“The past years have been super busy, crazy, great sales like killer weekends. This weekend has been pretty slow, I mean we have the pop up going on but for the most part it hasn’t been like it has in the past,” said Courtney Smith, Owner of the Statement on Park Ave.

This would have been the 44th year for the festival which draws thousands to the area.

This year, the streets around Park ave look a little different to people who go the festival every year, like Lindsey Mccarty.

“What i miss most is, honestly is all the vendors and the food that’s out here and just spending time with family and friends and walking the streets and kinda just enjoying the summer weather,” said Lindsey Mccarthy, Rochester resident.

But even without the festival, parties were still going on and people could be seen packing sidewalks and porches.

One party goer says while safety and health is at the top of their mind-they still wanted to the use the weekend to get together with friends.

“We’re trying to celebrate as much as we can, but obviously staying as safe as we can. We want to make sure that everyone’s following guidelines but we’re still kinda enjoying our summer,” said Alexa Antetomaso Rochester resident.

“It’s cancelled in the main sense of it but the people hanging out and having a good time is not canceled. The streets’ are still open last year, it was nice to be able to walked do the streets but I think we’re still enjoying ourselves,” said John Novitsky, Rochester resident.

The 2020 Park Avenue Summer Art Festival was rescheduled for August 7 and 8 of 2021.