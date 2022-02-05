Winter whirlwind doesn’t stop Western New Yorkers from having fun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester saw its second-heaviest snowfall of the season this week and on Saturday and people made sure to get out and enjoy it before temperatures drop in the evening.

Greg Caggiano flew in from Florida Saturday morning to a Rochester that didn’t quite look the same way he left it. Luckily, plenty of neighbors were out and about today helping one another dig out their cars including Caggiano.

“I’m actually feeling very great about the neighborhood today. Like my catalytic converter was stolen a few weeks ago but that’s all water under the bridge now because the neighbors are coming out in force,” Caggiano said, “People go to Florida, they go to warmer climates but then they always come back here because Rochester has a warm gooey center.”

That hometown feel would not be evident without some laughter. Owen and his sister Keeley spent the day outside sledding, snowshoeing, and making snow angels. While all those activities sound fun, none of them were the kid’s favorite but here’s what was.

“Throwing snowballs at people,” Owen said.

“I drink hot cocoa after, Keely said.

Plenty of people were also out sledding at Cobbs Hill, where Alex Orel says he feels right at home.

“I would say even the adults, we feel like childhood right now. Look at me. I am all covered in snow and we’re enjoying the weather and enjoying the fun,” Orel said.

Even though Western New York has its ups and downs in terms of the weather, people still keep coming back for more.

“It’s not unlike Hoth from Star Wars the Empire strikes back, but the people make it feel a lot more like Endor,” Caggiano said.

Plus, Rochester nightlife still managed to make an appearance despite the dropping temperatures.

“Despite the cold, I’m always trying to have fun on a Friday or a weekend. The cold isn’t going to stop me from having a good time,” Matt Kocak said.

The snow will be holding off for the time being but most locals seem like they would be okay if more were to come.

“I do expect more snow to come and I’m fine with it. I’m fine with it if it does come, if it doesn’t I’m even better off,” She Joseph said.

“I love the winter. I know a lot of people aren’t a big fan of it but I love the snow. Don’t really like the bitter cold but I love the winter so it doesn’t bother me that much,” Hannah Bertrand said.

If you didn’t get a chance to go out and sled Saturday, Sunday is always an option, especially with the way Rochester weather works.