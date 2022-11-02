ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — From October 30th to November 5th both the National Weather Service and New York State of Emergency Management are promoting winter safety to all New Yorkers this week with what you need to know to prepare for yet another winter ahead.

When you’re in Western New York our severe weather season is the winter. It’s when we see the most impactful weather, plus we also live around some of the highest populated areas in the country that are affected by heavy snow, averaging almost 100” of snow every winter.

And now that it’s Winter Weather Awareness Week in New York State, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mike Fries at the National Weather Service in Buffalo is helping to spread the word on some of the threats our snow-filled winters have to offer with tips on how to navigate them. He says the best time to prepare is now before the snow starts and the plows are salting.

“…once the snow has already fallen it gets a lot harder to go out and buy a shovel, to buy that salt for your walkway outside your house. Those things start disappearing when the first snow falls, so this is the time to do it,” Mike says.

Winterizing your home by sealing all windows and doors and getting a furnace or chimney checkup is a great way to prepare in case of power outages, plus keeping a winter survival kit in both your home and your car can make a big difference if you’re ever stuck in a storm.

“That includes things like blankets, and cell phone chargers and things like that to keep in your car as well as building a kit to have at your house because you know in the event that we have something like an ice storm that can take down power lines over a vast area sometimes in the winter you can be without power for several days, really realistically when you’re without heat end up being life threatening,” Mike says.

Some of the most overlooked threats aren’t always the ones that produce the most snow but include events like snow squalls that can drop visibility to near zero in seconds, and flash freezes that can make roads slick when the sun goes down. Being weather aware no matter the time of day will keep you as prepared and safe as possible this upcoming winter.

On November 21st all National Weather Service offices in the state will be hosting a snow squall safety day to get the word out about snow squalls, their hazards, and how to keep safe in them.

Plus, don’t forget don’t forget that News 8’s Winter Weather Week begins the week of November 14th. Our weather team will be producing a series of winter related stories followed by their own winter weather outlook as they give their thoughts on the upcoming winter ahead.