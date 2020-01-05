Winter Warrior Half Marathon kicks off Four-season Challenge

A fast moving clipper system is sliding through the upper Great Lakes that will extend a branch of snow through the region overnight. This snow will be quick moving and likely drop an inch or two across Western New York from 10pm through 5am Monday morning. It would be a good idea to lay down a bit of salt on the steps now to prepare for this minor overnight snowfall that may require a quick brush off the car Monday morning.Once this snow passes, the winds will ramp up out of the west. Lake-effect snow will set up east of Lake Erie and Ontario with more accumulating snow in those regions and just a few flakes here and there around Rochester. We could see an extra inch or two closer to Lake Ontario, especially in Wayne County. Wind will ramp up throughout the day with gusts nearing 30 mph that will result in some blowing snow, at least blowing from the minor snowfall. Cooler air settles in and we see brief high pressure Tuesday with temperatures starting in the 20s and finishing in the upper 30s. The next blast of cold air arrives Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing with it a brief burst of snow. We can expect another few inches possible through Wednesday as this arctic air briefly moves through Western New York. Temperatures will hold in the 20s through the day with gusty winds making it feel like the teens through the afternoon. If you don't like the cold, you'll be happy with what comes next.Significant ridging of warm air will move into the eastern half of the United States Thursday that will help get temperatures in the 30s by the afternoon under cloudy skies. A big bubble of warm air will continue to flood across the Northeast and temperatures will stay mild overnight into Friday with temperatures for many climbing to near 50° Friday afternoon. Expect scattered rain showers with breezy conditions to make it feel like an early spring day to kick off the weekend. Longer range models are in good agreement with this warm pattern continuing through Saturday with more rain chances and warming temperatures. As of today there are no signs of any long stretches of cold air heading into the middle of January.

- Meteorologist James Gilbert