ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dangerous winter storm is bringing high winds and low temperatures throughout Western New York Friday. So far, more than 30,000 homes and businesses in the Rochester region are without power.

Monroe County and City of Rochester officials gathered Friday evening, telling the public to stay inside and brace for the worst.

“One of the parts that is challenging is the fact that the winds started earlier today, but they’re not going to peak until later tonight,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “It feels like we are in the peak of the storm but we really aren’t yet.”

Travel advisories are in effect in Monroe and Ontario Counties. Emergency teams are coordinating their response efforts at the Monroe County Emergency Operations Center.

“It may be the end of the beginning, but it’s not the beginning of the end for this storm,” said Emergency Services Director Tim Henry. “We’ve got a second front coming through, we’re watching call volumes, both from law enforcement to fire to spikes potentially in electrical outages.”

The David F. Gantt Recreation Center will be open until 9:00 p.m. as a warming center for those in Rochester who lose power.

Officials say the travel advisory is working, with roads mostly clear throughout the day. Because of that, we’re told a travel ban is unlikely.

WATCH – Some storm damage at a home under contract on Campbell St. on the west side of Rochester. Tree from the fence line fell on the house, but no major damage appears to be caused on the roof or siding. #ROC pic.twitter.com/Jc7FYBuRu7 — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) December 23, 2022