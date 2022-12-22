ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Travel is challenging enough around Christmas, but a massive winter storm is expected to wreak havoc no matter your mode of transportation.

We’ve compiled a list of resources so you can know before you go.

If you’re flying out of Rochester or one of our neighboring airports here’s where you can check your flight status.

Rochester Airport Director Andy Moore said Thursday he’s confident in their ability to handle the storm, but travelers should expect delays and cancellations from connecting airports.

Most of us will be traveling by car — so here are a few resources to check before you hit the road.

Mass Transit

New York State Police are warning if you do get into an accident on the roads, call 911 and remain in your vehicle unless it’s an absolute necessity to exit. The danger of getting hit by other vehicles is a huge danger with the expected whiteout conditions. The high winds are likely to reduce visibility even in areas that have only a couple of inches of snow. Plus roads will be slippery as the salt loses its effectiveness in the single-digit temperatures.