Winter Makes a Comeback

Rochester, NY (WROC-TV) -

Rochester woke up to a "Winter Wonderland" this morning thanks to lake enhanced snow.

The snow began yesterday afternoon, and continues to fall, especially from Rochester east into the Finger Lakes.

At last check, according to the National Weather Service, Rochester officially had just shy of 6". That measurement from the Greater Rochester International Airport. This is the first significant snowfall of the year.

Lake snow will continue into the afternoon especially east of Rochester into places like Wayne County and the Finger Lakes.

Here are some other snowfall reports submitted to us as of 9 a.m.

