ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A winning Take 5 ticket worth over $37,000 was sold in Rochester Wednesday evening, according to the New York Lottery.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was purchased at a Wegmans on Calkins Road.

This announcement comes weeks after a winning ticket was purchased on Long Pond Road — however, the prize for that ticket was less than this current one at over $22,000. Just before that, a strange occurrence resulted in two Take 5 drawings on the same day to have the exact same numbers.

Not only that, but earlier this month, one lucky individual won a record-breaking Powerball jackpot worth over $2 billion.