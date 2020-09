The high altitude smoke layer that blanketed the sky over Western New York and the Finger Lakes on Tuesday will remain in place today. The smoke layer resides between about 20,000 and 30,000 feet, so although it looks eerie, it remains undetectable at the surface and will NOT impact air quality. NOTE: Available guidance that tracks this smoke layer suggests it should move right along and to the south and east of Rochester heading into tomorrow thanks to a fairly potent Fall cold front poised to push south into Western New York tomorrow. You can see the back edge of the smoke just to our northwest in the image below.

Wednesday looks like a great day with continued hazy sunshine. Models want to drive our highs to the 80 degree mark, but we have noted that wildfire smoke has affected our temperatures over the last 48 hours. It is likely that will happen again today, and thus, you can expect highs roughly into the middle and upper 70s.