ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A winning TAKE 5 ticket was purchased in Rochester ahead of Tuesday’s evening drawing, the New York State Lottery announced Wednesday morning.

The winning ticket, according to lottery officials, was worth $18,376. The ticket was purchased at MicGinny’s On The River — a sports bar located on East River Road.

In addition, another prize-winning ticket was sold in Manhattan that was also worth over $18,000.

This announcement comes a few days after a second-prize winning ticket was sold at Joe’s Qwik Marts on Winton Road. That ticket was worth over $14,328.