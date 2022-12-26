ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Lottery announced on Monday that a top-prize, winning Take 5 ticket worth $14,922 was sold in Rochester.

The ticket, according to lottery officials, was bought at Herrema’s Food Market in Rochester for Sunday’s mid-day drawing.

The news comes ahead of the next Mega Millions drawing set to take place Tuesday at 11 p.m. The jackpot grew to an estimated $565 million with a cash option of $293.60 million. According to Mega Millions officials, this is the sixth-largest jackpot in history and the 11th to reach over half a billion dollars.

Arizona, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Texas have seen ticket holders that have won $1 million in last Tuesday’s drawing and 19 ticket holders won third-tier prizes.