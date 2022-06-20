ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Lottery announced a top-prize winning ticket was sold in Rochester for the June 19, Take 5 drawing.

The ticket — worth $33,085.00 — was sold at Universal Liquor at 1250 University Avenue.

The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The TAKE 5 drawing is televised every day at 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

To claim your prize, follow the instructions listed on the lottery group’s website.