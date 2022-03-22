WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Lottery announced a top-prize winning ticket was sold in Wayne County for the March 21, Take 5 drawing.

The ticket — worth $19,135.50 — was sold at Breen’s IGA located at 4090 Pearsall Street in Williamson.

The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The TAKE 5 drawing is televised every day at 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

To claim your prize, follow the instructions listed on the lottery group’s website.