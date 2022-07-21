ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Lottery announced a top-prize winning ticket was sold in East Rochester for the July 20, Take 5 drawing.

The ticket — worth $18,157.50 — was sold at the Wegmans located on 851 Fairport Road.

The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The TAKE 5 drawing is televised every day at 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

To claim your prize, follow the instructions listed on the lottery group’s website.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.59 billion in fiscal year 2020-21.