ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple top-prize winning tickets were sold for Sunday’s TAKE 5 EVENING drawing — including one in Rochester, according to the New York State Lottery.

Officials said the winning ticket in Rochester was sold at a Tops Express station on North Winton Road. The ticket was worth $11,098.

Two other winning tickets were sold in Manhattan and Levittown. According to officials, the Manhattan ticket was worth $11,117 and the Levittown ticket was worth $11,098.

Earlier in October, a Batavia man won $1,000 a week for life on a winning scratch-off ticket. Last Thursday, a Powerball ticket was one number short of winning a $700 million jackpot — though the winner received $100,000.