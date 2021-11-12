Winning TAKE 5 lottery ticket worth $42,028 sold in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Check your lottery tickets!

A TAKE 5 top-prize winner was sold in Geneva, lottery officials announced Friday morning.

The ticket, worth $42,028, was purchased at Castle Road Mini Mart, located at 803 Castle Road in Geneva and was determined to be a winner after Thursday night’s drawing.

TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).