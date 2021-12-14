Winning TAKE 5 lottery ticket worth $19,410 sold in Perry

PERRY, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the most recent winning lottery tickets was cashed in Perry for nearly $20,000.

A TAKE 5 top-prize winner was sold in Perry, lottery officials announced Tuesday morning.

The ticket, worth $19,410, was purchased at Perry Market Place, located at 121 N Center Street in Perry and was determined to be a winner for Monday night’s drawing.

TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).