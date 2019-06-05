Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) - Broadband provider Windstream is consolidating its local offices. All the company's employees in Rochester will be located downtown. The 350 employees currently located at the Monroe Avenue offices will move to the Seneca building on South Clinton Ave.

Windstream has about 700 employees in Rochester. The company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy last February, but officials say it will not impact local jobs.