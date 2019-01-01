Winds cause damage throughout area early Tuesday morning Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Large branches fall in front of home on Penhurst Road. [ + - ] Video Video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Winds that reached around 60 mph early Tuesday morning knocked out power for people throughout the region, and caused damage throughout the area.

Wires burning along Holt Road Winds knocked down trees, and brought down power lines early Tuesday morning.

Power lines were knocked down and were burning along Holt Road in Webster, just north of Route 104.

The Brockport Fire Department closed Redman Road between Route 104 and Route 18, for a tree down with power lines across the road.

In Brighton, large branches came down in front of a home on Penhurst Road.

