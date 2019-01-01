Local News

Winds cause damage throughout area early Tuesday morning

Posted: Jan 01, 2019 05:32 AM EST

Updated: Jan 01, 2019 06:33 AM EST

Winds cause damage throughout area early Tuesday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Winds that reached around 60 mph early Tuesday morning knocked out power for people throughout the region, and caused damage throughout the area. 

Winds knocked down trees, and brought down power lines early Tuesday morning. 

Power lines were knocked down and were burning along Holt Road in Webster, just north of Route 104. 

The Brockport Fire Department closed Redman Road between Route 104 and Route 18, for a tree down with power lines across the road. 

In Brighton, large branches came down in front of a home on Penhurst Road. 

Stay with News 8 throughout the morning, for updates on power restoration, and more damage throughout the area. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected