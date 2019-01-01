Winds cause damage throughout area early Tuesday morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Winds that reached around 60 mph early Tuesday morning knocked out power for people throughout the region, and caused damage throughout the area.
Winds knocked down trees, and brought down power lines early Tuesday morning.
Power lines were knocked down and were burning along Holt Road in Webster, just north of Route 104.
The Brockport Fire Department closed Redman Road between Route 104 and Route 18, for a tree down with power lines across the road.
In Brighton, large branches came down in front of a home on Penhurst Road.
Stay with News 8 throughout the morning, for updates on power restoration, and more damage throughout the area.
More Stories
-
Cold air has returned for the New Year and it'll be a cold but…
-
Irondequoit Police officers and Monroe County Sheriff's deputies were…
-
Rochester Fleet Feet and YellowJacket Racing kicked off New Year's…