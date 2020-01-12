Wind warning: what you need to know

We are now less than 12 hours away from some potentially damaging winds for Western New York. A powerful storm system will move right overhead bringing a cold front with winds that may gust 50+ mph at times focused between Buffalo and Rochester.

Note the High Wind Warning is for Monroe, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming County. This is where some of the strongest winds will be focused.

A strong 70 kt low-level jet is forecast to move over Western New York early Sunday morning. These winds will translate to gusts at the surface potentially over 50 mph with the focus on a line between Buffalo and Rochester. The rest of the Finger Lakes will deal with wind gusts in excess of 40 mph, but these should not cause any major issues.

There is a short window Sunday morning for damaging wind gusts. I mean very short: pic.twitter.com/3pHJXWzpu5 — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) January 11, 2020

Regardless, make sure to secure any belongings outside and know what trees may be vulnerable in your yard. This will be a short duration event and will be concentrated to a relatively small area west of Rochester.

IMPACTS: Weak and damaged trees may be more vulnerable to the wind, especially with a soggy ground from snow melt and rain. There may be some downed trees and isolated power outages. Otherwise it will be a windy morning around the region with a few isolated rain showers.

OVERNIGHT:

A cold rain for those along Lake Ontario. Mild rain showers across the rest of the Finger Lakes, Genesee Valley, and farther Western New York. The Niagara Frontier could see another inch of rain.

SUNDAY MORNING:

A pocket of strong winds will race from Buffalo to Rochester, gusting to 50-60 mph. If winds do indeed gust that high, our 1″+ rain totals will raise concern for uprooting of trees.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

Back into the 30s with a stray shower or flurry as winds starts to subside. The wind is done.