ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday’s heavy wind caused multiple trees and powerlines to come down.

Right in the middle of News 8’s interview with Milendy Rodriguez, whose mother lives in a home off Newcomb St., a tree came down onto the house.

Earlier the tree had been shaking back and forth, pulling the ground with it. Milendy’s nephew warned the family to get them all outside the home in time to look on as it came tumbling down.



Thankfully no one was inside the house when this tree came down, nor was anyone hurt.

“Wow! I cannot believe it,” Rodriguez expressed. “Honestly look at the damages there and now we all got to be in a one-bedroom apartment. All five of us crammed in one little bed.”



“I thank god for that because honestly we thought it could have caused a fire or something much worse,” Rodriguez continued. “So, I am grateful that it was not as bad. So hopefully it does not get any worse until someone can get rid of it.”



The Rodriguez’s have been in touch with their landlord and called the Fire Department to tape off the property. But they were told the city department who handles this trouble isn’t in until Monday.



Meanwhile off Brandon Rd. in Irondequoit Chris Karlis spent all afternoon clearing a fallen tree in his yard. Avoiding a second limb coming down while he was clearing the first one.



“My neighbors heard it crack before I did,” Karlis said. “I was clearing part of the first limb and when I saw them move across the street, I cut off my chainsaw and got across the street just in time before the second one came down. So, I got lucky.”



Additionally, at one point Sunday afternoon RG&E (Rochester Gas and Electric) reported over 20,000 customers in Monroe County were without power.

