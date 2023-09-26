ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wilmot Cancer Institute is gearing up for its first ever Wilmot Warrior Weekend.

For the past 11 years, Wilmot has been hosting their Warrior Walk, a 5k and a one-mile walk to raise money for the institute.

This year they decided to make the event even bigger by introducing a ton of new stuff, like a bike ride and festival activities.

“On the Saturday we’re doing the first over Wilmont Warrior breakaway ride,” said Keith Yeates, who is participating in the Warrior Weekend. “This is a ride of three different distances. We ride 27 miles, 50 miles, and 75 miles. And so anybody with any sort of ability can take part in that. And then on Sunday we have the Warrior Walk.”

The event kicks off this Friday. All proceeds go toward funding cancer research.