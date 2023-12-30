ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Mall at Greece Ridge enacted a curfew following a disturbance that took place the day after Christmas involving dozens of juveniles.

Wilmorite has New York State certified security teams at their properties, including Eastview, The Mall at Greece Ridge, The Marketplace Mall, and Pittsford Plaza. The security teams monitor the property for threats, including the identification of people who have previously committed crimes or those who could pose a threat by violating the regulations and rules of the establishments.

“When an individual commits a crime at the property, action is immediately taken so that it will not be repeated,” officials with Wilmorite said. “The individual is banned and arrested, and if they attempt to re-enter the property, they are arrested again.”

According to Wilmorite officials, the malls have systems in place to identify individuals as they enter the property. If they have a history of misbehavior or pose a threat, law enforcement is contacted immediately.

“We have put many safeguards in place to deal with criminals and have experienced a significant decrease in crime and misbehavior in the past year due to our proactive approach. We are doing something about this!” Al D’Agostino, Vice President of Security at Wilmorite, said.

Eastview Mall and The Mall at Greece Ridge have similar partnerships with law enforcement. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and the Greece Police Department have an on-site presence and respond promptly to calls from security. Both mall properties enlist off duty and retired law enforcement officers as part of the security team.

Officials with Wilmorite issued the following statement:

“The Mall at Greece Ridge has a curfew policy in place, as well. Visitors under the age of 19 are not permitted on property without an adult after 4 p.m., seven days a week. If anyone attempts to violate this, law enforcement removes them immediately. There has been a tremendous decrease in loitering and attempts by youth to enter the mall without an adult over the past six months. The incident this past Tuesday was an exception. It was preorganized and similar incidents occurred at other malls in the country the same day. The Greece Police Department responded promptly and mitigated the situation quickly. Their immediate response ensured the safety of the shoppers and employees. There were no thefts, vandalism, or major injuries that occurred that evening. This one incident is not a reflection on safety at the mall.”