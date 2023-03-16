ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of thousands of dollars are on their way to Rochester, all in support of domestic abuse survivors.

The Willow Domestic Violence Center has been given $325,000 which will be used to strengthen trauma-informed care resources, provide better client support, and expand Willow’s hotline — which saw 1,200 calls this January alone.

The center’s president says, this funding is another step towards a mission that has been generations in the making.

“We have made great strides,” said Meaghan de Chateauvieux, president of the Willow Domestic Violence Center. “We have a lot to celebrate. We stand on the shoulders of generations of women before us who have fought and secured basic human rights for women.”

March is Women’s History Month.