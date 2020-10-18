Williamson Central district office staff quarantined

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WROC) – The Williamson Central School District Superintendent Marygrace Mazzullo announced on Friday that a non-teaching faculty member in the district tested positive for the coronavirus.

Staff in the District Office has been quarantined. The staff will work virtually for the next 14 days.

Mazzullo said building-level administrators will be available to students and their families.

The Wayne County Department of Health has contacted families whose children will need to be quarantined based on the possibility of having been exposed to the virus.

“If your family has not been contacted, your child was not part of the contact tracing, and there are no additional actions required,” Mazzullo said.