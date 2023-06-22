ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The Rochester airport has yet to hit 90 degrees this year, which is not unusual for it to carry into late June without one. What would be unusual is if we started to get toward July and still be searching.

90° stats in Rochester going back ~100 years:



– Average first day from Jun 16 to Jun 13

– Average last day from Aug 26 to Aug 15

– Earliest Apr 28, 1990

– Latest Oct 5, 1951

– Avg # of 90° days has gone down from 12 to 8

– Last year we had 9

– Recently, 2016 had 27 & 2018 had 22 pic.twitter.com/mTh1yfz1BX — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) June 20, 2023

June has been a cold month. Afternoon high temperatures peaked at the beginning with June 1 and 2 at 87° and 89° respectively. If you ignore those two days, the period from June 3 to June 20 was 12th coolest going back nearly 100 years.

Looking ahead in the short term, the heat is locked up in Texas. Cities in the south have been experiencing a prolonged heat wave with heat indexes exceeding 110 at times. This heat has been picked up by the jet stream and been able to travel into the Great Lakes and Ontario, Canada. It just hasn’t been able to get through a bubble of cooler air over the eastern half of the country. This pattern keeps our temperatures near average through the rest of the month.

Our outlook going into July, August, and September look more welcoming for warm weather. First off, the Climate Prediction Center is leaning into a warmer solution for July as well as the aggregate of July, August, and September. Also, any regression to the mean would swing numbers upward going into the middle of summer.

Going back about 100 years, Rochester never hit 90° over the calendar year five times. The most recent was 2004.

In that same dataset, Rochester averages its first 90 degree day on June 15. Looking at all the years we’ve hit 90°at least once, if we make it all the way to July (which is looking likely) it would be top 20 latest. If we make it all the way to July 13, then it would be the top ten latest.