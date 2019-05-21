Wife testifies against husband charged in Sodus double murder Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Timothy Dean and Charlene Childers [ + - ] Video

SODUS, NY (WROC) -- The wife of the man facing trial for a double murder took the stand Tuesday and laid out the plot to kill a young couple in Sodus.

Charlene Childers pleaded guilty last month to charges for her role in the deaths of Joshua Niles and Amber Washburn.

The young couple was shot and killed last October outside their home on Carlton Street. Monday, witnesses testified that they saw a man in a hooded sweatshirt walk up and open fire. A deputy, who was nearby, reported hearing ten shots.

Investigators say Timothy Dean, Childers' husband, was the man who pulled the trigger.

Deputies said Dean made the drive from Sunray, Texas to kill the couple over a custody dispute between Childers and her ex-boyfriend Niles. Family members told News 8 last year that Niles had recently been awarded custody of the kids before he was killed.

In court Tuesday, Childers said she was driving back to Texas with Dean after losing custody when they decided to kill Niles.

On the stand, Childers said they decided "something had to be done." Childers later added, "I told my husband the murder had to happen and he agreed."

Childers said she was miserable without her kids. She said they planned the murder which included using a stolen gun from the Sunray Police Department -- where Dean had served as police chief.

After the shooting, Childers says she called Niles' mother to confirm his death and then picked up her kids.

"I got what I wanted," Childers told the court. But, weeks later, Childers and Dean were arrested for the murder.

However, Dean's defense attorneys questioned Childers testimony, bringing up the state of her mental health and the fact that she lied to police.

Testimony is set to continue Wednesday morning in Lyons.

Childers comment regarding Niles' death and receiving custody of her kids...."I got what I wanted." @News_8 — Stephanie Golden (@SGoldenWROC) May 21, 2019

You can follow along with court developments by following reporter Stephanie Golden (@SGoldenWROC).

Tweets by SGoldenWROC