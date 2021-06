ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Storms that rolled through the Rochester region Monday left downed trees, damage, and widespread power outages in their wake.

The front of a home on Duncott Road in Perinton was split open by a falling tree around 4:00 p.m.

More than 15,000 homes and businesses were impacted by outages around 6:00 p.m. You can check the status of those outages live through this link.

Send your storm damage photos to newsroom@wroctv.com.

UPDATE: A house on Duncott Rd. Off of Highway 31 had a tree smash into the front of its house. The owner who lives alone appears to be ok. No other injuries reported. #ROC pic.twitter.com/yM0UeUgJAk — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) June 21, 2021

This family is cleaning up after a huge tree in their yard just nearly missed their house on Thurston Rd in Pittsford. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/eueKBPFvC0 — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) June 21, 2021