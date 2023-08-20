ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Families are making memories together among the beautiful flowers at Wickham Farms as they enjoy the farm’s Sunflower Spectacular.

The farm has grown immensely since its humble beginnings — starting with their first pumpkin fields and selling them from a roadside stand in 1986. Now, many families make it their yearly tradition to visit the farm’s many attractions on their sprawling property.

During the Sunflower Spectacular, visitors can enjoy a whopping 30 sunflower varieties, with 20 more types of specialty cutting flowers to help make the perfect bouquets, and there are plenty of gorgeous photo opportunities.

Dale Wickham, co-owner, says a lot of preparation goes into the spectacular display of sunflower varieties.

“Each year, the sunflowers peak throughout mid-august until about labor day. The preparation for that starts in May actually when we start tilling the fields and plant every year — we do about seven weeks of planting to make sure the flowers are beautiful,” says Dale.

The farm’s other attractions, such as the themed corn maze, are also open for play during the Sunflower Spectacular, making it the perfect spot for family fun.

He says, “There’s something for everybody at the farm; families come out and can really enjoy a full day of fun in a clean, safe environment and connect with the farm — I don’t think everyone gets to do that these days. It’s a unique place to make memories, out on the farm playing together, eating together, picking together, all sorts of stuff.”

The Sunflower Spectacular will run through September 4th, with admission required to visit the farm. Tickets can be purchased here, on the farm’s website. The farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day during Sunflower Spectacular and will be closed on Wednesdays.

Wickham Farms is located at 1315 Sweets Corners Road in Penfield. For more information, visit the Wickhams Farms website.