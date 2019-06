Penfield, NY (WROC) – Wickham farms is growing and relocating.

The farm is moving just around the corner to 1315 Sweets Corners Road in Penfield.

While the original 8-acre farm on Route 250 has grown to become a staple in the local community, the new location will be surrounded by 120 acres of farmland that the family has worked on for years.

The new location will be open on August 17 which will kick off Wickham Farms’ third annual Sunflower Spectacular.