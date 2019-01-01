Local News

Wicked Winds to Usher in 2019

Wind Gusts In Excess of 65 MPH For Some

By:

Posted: Jan 01, 2019 04:05 AM EST

Updated: Jan 01, 2019 11:23 AM EST

Rochester, NY (WROC-TV) -  

The worst of the wind you heard roaring during the first few hours of  2019 departed Rochester shortly after sunrise for parts of the Finger Lakes and Central New York. Those damaging winds were all a 
part of a low level jet stream making its way through Western New York in conjunction with a strong storm system that carved a path to our north and west. Storms that take this track are well known for generating some of Rochester's bigger wind events.

Blustery conditions should continue through the bulk of the day, as the air turns sharply colder.

As of 11 a.m., here's a round up of peak wind gusts across our area.

Batavia: 67 mph

Warsaw: 65 mph

NWS Rochester: 61 mph

Clifton Springs: 61 mph

Italy Hill: 58 mph

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected