Wicked Winds to Usher in 2019
Wind Gusts In Excess of 65 MPH For Some
Rochester, NY (WROC-TV) -
The worst of the wind you heard roaring during the first few hours of 2019 departed Rochester shortly after sunrise for parts of the Finger Lakes and Central New York. Those damaging winds were all a
part of a low level jet stream making its way through Western New York in conjunction with a strong storm system that carved a path to our north and west. Storms that take this track are well known for generating some of Rochester's bigger wind events.
Blustery conditions should continue through the bulk of the day, as the air turns sharply colder.
As of 11 a.m., here's a round up of peak wind gusts across our area.
Batavia: 67 mph
Warsaw: 65 mph
NWS Rochester: 61 mph
Clifton Springs: 61 mph
Italy Hill: 58 mph
