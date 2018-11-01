Why some neighbors can get buried in snow while others brush flakes off their car. Video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester is the third snowiest city in the nation but you may not get nearly enough as your neighbor the next town over.

Ever wonder why you may be shoveling out of your driveway while folks just a few miles away are brushing flakes off their windshield? You're not alone!

The National Weather Service keeps track of snowfall data for towns across our area. Rochester gets about a hundred inches of snowfall a year, while just 20 miles south of the city in the Town in Avon, they only see half of that. Another ten miles south of Avon to Honeoye, folks will see around 58 inches a year.

More northwest in Batavia's the snowfall numbers are a little higher, about 74 inches a year. But less than 15 miles south of Batavia, in the Village of Wyoming, things change drastically: They get around 130 inches of snowfall.

"If you were going to Rochester, we could be buried here and then you go to Williamson and they have a little bit and then there's another snow band in Ontario and then you get to Webster and its green grass, it's crazy,” said Gina Bain, a Sodus resident.

According to the National Weather Service, about half of the annual snowfall in Western New York comes from lake effect. A lot of it has to do with the wind direction and speed.

When we have northwest winds areas east of Rochester will be affected while areas south of the city will get less. Lake Erie can also be a contributor if we have strong enough west or southwest winds, hence why Wyoming sees so much snowfall.

The wind speed determines how far inland we'll see lake-effect snow. With relatively light winds, less than 10 mph, the most northern parts of Webster, Greece and Sodus will see higher amounts of snow.

Strong winds between 10-40 mph tend to produce its highest amounts more than 10 miles inland like Rochester.

Places near the Finger Lakes get most of their snow from synoptic -- or area-wide storms -- like Nor'Easters.

There is some good news for folks living closer to the lake. Throughout the winter the fuel supply of moisture from the lakes is cut-off. Places like Sodus or the city will see less amounts of snowfall later in the season.

Places closer to the Finger Lakes seem to get higher amounts of snow later in the season--as the Nor-Easter's tend to kick in.

Test it out sometime, drive from Rochester to the Finger Lakes or vice versa- and experience for yourself the effects from lake-effect snow.