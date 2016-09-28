Why ROC: Seisenbacher Rail Interiors

Seisenbacher Rail Interiors Chief Operating Officer Dan Hellwig discussed the European rail company’s expansion in Rochester in our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation Wednesday on News 8 at Sunrise.

“Seisenbacher is a European company out of Austria, and they’ve come here to set up rail car interior components that are going to be supplying some of the larger railcar industry right here locally,” said Hellwig.

According to Hellwig, the manufacturing for the car interiors will include everything from side ceilings, to center ceilings, to luggage racks, and stanchions. The company is investing $1.7 million for property and equipment on Humboldt Street in Rochester to establish its U.S. headquarters. “Rochester came with a lot of good, talented people,” said Hellwig. “The talent is very strong here. The resources for our suppliers are strong. It’s a very good community compared to some of the other locations we looked at in the beginning.”

Seisenbacher will look to fill 59 positions over the next five years – everything from project engineers to manufacturing engineers, inside sales, a book keeper, administrative assistant, machine programmers and operators, assembly workers and maintenance mechanics.

Hellwig said the company is taking the long view of its relationship with Rochester. “Seisenbacher is here to stay,” he said. “We’re building this business from ground up. We’ve got an empty facility that we’re going to be bringing in equipment. We’re gong to be employing people – good, talented people right here in the Rochester area. It’s a long-term commitment. We have a lot of contracts that are already started. We have RFQ’s out there that we are bidding on, and the outlook is very, very promising.”

Anyone interested in applying for a position at Seisenbacher Rail Interiors should send their resume to the following site: jobs-us@seisenbacher.com.

