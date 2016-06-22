Why ROC: Jazz Fest

Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival co-founder and producer Marc Iacona discussed this year’s edition and its local impact in our Why ROC conversation Wednesday on News 8 at Sunrise.

The Jazz Festival begins Friday, June 24 and runs through July 2. Some 1,500 artists from 14 different countries will perform. Overall, there will be 325 shows at 19 venues, including 99 free shows and events including nightly jam sessions and kids workshops as well.

Fan favorites like Trombone Shorty and Chris Botti are back again, along with a highly anticipated performance from Chick Corea and Joey Alexander.

Iacona said since year three or four of the Jazz Festival, residual effects have been between $8 and $10 million a year garnered from third parties, noting that’s not the Festival saying that. “So that’s something that we’ve been proud of, and again, that does not happen unless you have a combination of a great Festival team, great sponsors and a community that embraces it,” he said.

Iacona believes a number of factors explain why the Jazz Festival has become so successful in Rochester. He points to the music, the quality of shows and organization, sponsor support, the City of Rochester, Monroe County, Xerox, M&T Bank and others, along with music savvy audiences who have embraced the variety of performances as driving forces behind the annual event’s success.

The Jazz Festival ticket shop is already open along East Avenue at Gibbs Street. You’ll find plenty of information there, or you can download the Jazz Festival free app for iPhone and Android users. You can also find more information online, click here.