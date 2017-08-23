Why ROC: CDS Life Transitions celebrates 40th anniversary

CDS Life Transitions is an organization serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This year, the organization is celebrating it’s 40th anniversary.

President and CEO Sankar Sewnauth stopped by News 8 at Sunrise Wednesday to discuss the organization’s rapid growth in the region.

Sewnauth says today the non-profit serves more than 3,200 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, people with chronic illnesses, seniors and veterans seeking housing, transitional employment and healthcare needs.They also have 700 employees serving 22 counties in Western New York

