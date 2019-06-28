Whole Foods development delayed after court ruling

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Whole Foods development in Brighton is taking a pause following an Appellate Court’s ruling Friday.

The ruling involves an area of law known as the Public Trust Doctrine which requires municipalities to receive permission from the state legislature before they can transfer an interest in public park land to a private developer.

The neighborhood group Save Monroe Avenue argues that the Town of Brighton failed to follow those legal requirements when they voted to allow developers to build over the public Auburn Trail that runs through the proposed project site.

A previous New York State Supreme Court ruling said that the Public Trust Doctrine did not apply in this case, but Friday the Appellate Division Court reversed that ruling. The case now moves back to the state Supreme Court for further proceedings, including a potential hearing or trial on the issue.

The developers will now have to provide more information regarding their plans and proposals. Should the supreme court ultimately decide that the Town of Brighton did in fact violate the Public Trust Doctrine, it would require the developers to start the whole planning process over again.