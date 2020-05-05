Where’s my wedding deposit? Couples looking for thousands of dollars after venue goes silent

KEUKA PARK, NY (WROC) Imagine you put down thousands of dollars on your dream wedding. Then, Covid-19 hits, calling off your plans…then you can’t get in touch with the venue you made plans with for weeks.

Close to a dozen people who had wedding plans have not been able to reach anyone with the historic restored Esperanza Mansion since March. The phone is disconnected, and up until tonight, have been no email exchanges. News 8 leaned all these couples in waiting now have some answers on refunds and re-scheduling.

“As of right now, I have $10,000 into it,” says Kathryn Bailey who was due to get married at the mansion next month, everything already paid for.

Bailey and her fiancée have not heard from anyone since March 17th. Any comments on social media highlighting their predicament, disappear. “I mean, I don’t even know if I’ll be able to have my wedding, I just really want my money back at this point,” she says.

And she’s not alone. At least four other couples with thousands of dollars each down reached out to News 8 for answers.

Kate Savage put down $5,000 dollars and has been waiting to see if her money is still good. She’s emailed the Better Business Bureau and the State Attorney General’s office looking for answers.

“We’re sending in thousands and thousands of dollars to their business. The least they can do is send an email back,” says Savage.



Monday, News 8 found the old company, “Esperanza Mansion Group LLC” shut down. And a new company, “Esperanza Mansion and Inn, LLC” has taken over.

The new owners, Lawrence and Elizabeth Mehlehbacher, sent an email to customers Monday evening saying they’d be happy to re-schedule any events. The email said in part, “If you scheduled an event with the prior operating company and desire to proceed with your event at the Esperanza Mansion, we would be delighted to speak with you about making arrangements to book a date with the new operator ‘Esperanza Mansion and Inn, LLC'”.

But when it comes to any refunds, the Mehlehbacher’s say folks will have to track down the previous owners, “Esperanza Mansion Group, LLC”. News 8 did speak with the old owners, who say an attorney is preparing a response.

For Bailey and many others, they’re still hoping getting married at the mansion will be a dream come true. “You know, everybody loves the Esperanza. It’s an icon,” she says.