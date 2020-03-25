When can you see your dentist or oral surgeon?

If your Veneer falls out or you chip a tooth what should you do?

Dental offices are considered non-essential, so most are closed.

We found out Wednesday, though, many are still able to answer calls from patients.

Dr. Aaron Rosen of East Avenue Dentistry says, because officers are closed, instead of calling, people are going to hospitals. Dr. Rosen says that is a bad idea. HE says if you are having a dental emergency, call your dentist. If you can’t get in touch with the office, call your primary care physician or a hospital.

We asked Dr. Rosen under what circumstances dentists can see their patients.

“Right now we have uncontrolled bleeding, someone that has a swelling in their face, if they have a trauma or something that effects their airway; they’re being really hardcore on what is an emergency,” Dr. Rosen said