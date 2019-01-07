WHEC chief meteorologist fired over on-air racial slur

Jeremy Kappell/Twitter

Jeremy Kappell/Twitter

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - WHEC has fired its chief meteorologist after he uttered a racial slur on a Friday newscast.

In a post on their website, General Manager Richard Reingold apologized for the broadcast and indicated that Jeremy Kappell has been let go.

The derogatory term was used in conjunction with a reference to Rochester’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

News 8 reached out to Kappell who said he would have more to say on the decision later Monday or Tuesday. On Twitter, Kappell said he simply misspoke while naming the park.

"I would NEVER in my life intend to harm the reputation of the GREATEST civil rights leader of our time," wrote Kappell.