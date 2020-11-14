Wheatland-Chili student tests positive for COVID-19

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) – The Wheatland-Chili Central School District confirmed on Thursday that a student in the middle/high school tested positive for the coronavirus.

The district said the new case did not originate on school grounds and that the student will not be returning to campus until the Monroe County Department of Public Health clears the student.

According to the WCCSD, the last day the student was on campus was November 6.

“The District has been in communication with our local Health Department officials regarding the positive case. Any communication of the need to quarantine or test will come directly from the Department of Health,” the Wheatland-Chili Central School District said in a statement. “It is not necessary to take action unless you are personally notified by the Department of Health. Through its contact tracing protocols, the Department of Health will work with any impacted families and provide further directions, as necessary.”