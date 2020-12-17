What you need to know when buying a snow blower

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Shopping for a snowblower may be confusing, but if you know what you are looking for, there will be one out there for you. They generally range from about $500 to $1500 and can be found at most hardware stores. Each one usually comes with a certain number of gears.

“It comes with six forward gears, and two in reverse,” said Eric Ledgerwood, the Lowe’s department supervisor for outdoor power equipment at the Lowe’s in Henrietta. “For the most part, the size is what you really want to think about because it determines how many times you’re going to go forward and backwards up your driveway.” Ledgerwood said that the frequency of use and size of driveway or sidewalk should be taken into consideration when investing in a snowblower.

One of the most important tips to keep a snowblower going is to always use non-ethanol fuel. This can be found at many gas stations, and if it is not available, an ethanol gasoline could be used if mixed with a stabilizer.

“When the plow guy can’t make it out there, and you want to leave, you want to get out of your driveway, and you want it to be safe for people coming into your house, having one of these makes a big difference,” said Ledgerwood.

While snow blowing, make sure to know the wind direction as to prevent blowing snow right back onto your driveway. Also have a shovel ready for those hard to access places.