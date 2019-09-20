What you need to know about CBD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Mathew Devine, the Medical Director for Accountable Health Partners and Highland Family Medicine, discussed CBD and what you need to know about using it Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“CBD is a distant cousin from the hemp plant, which is a portion of what is in the marijuana plant,” explained Dr. Devine. “CBD itself is one of the hundreds of different sorts of enzymes that are available within the marijuana plant.”

Dr. Devine clarified CBD does not create that high that THC does.

“CBD products are considered to be a supplement,” he said. “So these are available over the counter in grocery stores, pop up stores, online – all over, and it’s a legal product that can be sold, but it’s not a drug that’s managed by the Food and Drug Administration or FDA.”

Dr. Devine said CBD has been helpful in addressing seizure activity in young kids. “It’s been shown to be helpful in chronic pain, joint pain, insomnia, some anxiety-type conditions as well.”

He added, “I believe it’s safe. Coming back to that point about the FDA, you really want to make sure that CBD is inside the product. There are lots of companies now touting that it cures cancer, that it does all of these things that it has not been proven to do. It’s not cheap either. You really want to make sure that you’re getting what you think you’re purchasing.”

As to the questions you should be asking before purchasing CBD, Dr. Devine said, “Where is the product from? Who’s the manufacturer of that? What facilities is that coming from? You can talk to your medical clinician or provider to see what they recommend as far as why are you taking this so that you make sure that you’re not just taking it into your own hands.”