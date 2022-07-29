ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The second largest Mega Million jackpot in history now totals about $1.28 billion. The jackpot has not been won since April 15.

The jackpot has a cash value of about $747.2 million after taxes — the only Mega Million jackpot bigger than this was awarded in October 2018 in South Carolina when a single winner got a prize of $1.5 billion.

Despite no one winning since April, there have been more than 28.1 million winning lottery tickets at all prize levels over the last 29 drawings — including 42 worth $1 million or more in 17 states.

Many times, it’s expected to run into people saying, if they won the jackpot, they would buy a boat or a home in Europe — but some people say it’s not about them, but instead it’s about helping others more.

Rhonda Watts said, with all that money, she wants to help the homeless.

“I would give back to the community that I served to help the poor — the homeless,” Watts said. “I would try to open up doors where I could get a building to put everyone that’s homeless in it.”

Royce Lockett said if he won the jackpot, his family and friends on North Clinton Avenue come first.

“Take care of my family — I’d definitely give some to my [friends] on North Clinton because, without them, I don’t think I’d be here, and enjoy myself. Travel around the world man. Really, man, I’ve been wanting to go to Jamaica, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas,” Lockett said.

Leroy Brown and Iggy said they aren’t thinking about themselves, but would rather help their large families and donate it back to the community.

“I’d help my veterans, I’m a veteran. All my family, all my best friends, I was going to say I don’t need that much,” Iggy said. “I’d buy a house and I’d live peacefully for the rest of my life. That’s all I need.”

“You want to bless your family man, if it’s big, you know? Give it up to the church and this group I’m with,” Brown added. “I’m with the ABP group, you know? We try to help people coming home from prison.”

The next drawing for the Mega Millions will take place Friday evening at 11 p.m.