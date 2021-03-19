What to consider why buying a used appliance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Considering second hand for your next appliance? Experts say you can save big depending on what you’re looking to buy.

Consumer Reports says when it comes to second hand appliances, skip yard sales and online sites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. These types of sellers usually can’t offer you a guarantee or warranty on the appliance.

Instead, head to a local, reputable repair shop or used appliance store to grab the best deals. Your best bets for buying used: washers, dryers, and refrigerators.

“If you’re spending a $200 on a 10-year-old refrigerator with an average useful life of 12 years, you need to balance that value in your mind. Ask yourself if it’s worth it if you’re only going to get two years out of it,” Consumer Reports Home Editor Perry Santanachote said.

The brand you buy often makes a difference, too. Data shows some are more reliable than others, depending on the appliance.