What's going around? Urgent cares seeing respiratory infections along with flu Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - As the governor's office is reporting a large spike in flu cases across the state, we checked in with medical facilities to see what illnesses they are seeing.

Last week, cases were up by 72 percent across the state. In Monroe County, so far, there have only been 66 confirmed cases of the flu with 11 hospitalizations.

Urgent cares, like Rochester Regional Health on West Ridge Road in Greece, say this time of year is always busy, not just with the flu, but with lots of different types of viral upper respiratory infections.

They say people are coming in for all kinds of symptoms. It's not too much of a cause for concern unless it has certain symptoms and persists.

"Not everyone has the same thing and you can get something and get better and get something else... there can be ongoing symptoms to come from multiple different viral sources," said Dr. Scott Allan.

One of those symptoms that he says is not a cause for immediate concern is a persistent cough -- unless of course you have to pre-existing conditions like asthma.